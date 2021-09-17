Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 672,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 98,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.