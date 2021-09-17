Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.07. 123,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its 200-day moving average is $219.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

