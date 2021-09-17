Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.78. 39,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,676. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

