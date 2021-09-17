Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. 131,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,744. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

