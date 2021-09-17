Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 21.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $463,699,000 after purchasing an additional 232,451 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Facebook by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 87,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Facebook by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 360,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.82 on Friday, reaching $362.24. 897,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

