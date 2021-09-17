Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.