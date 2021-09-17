Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,400. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

