Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. 783,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $184.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.