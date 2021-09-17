Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. 24,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.