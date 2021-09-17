Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded down $54.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,817.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,434.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.