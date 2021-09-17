Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,199 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

