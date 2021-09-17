Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 7,702 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

