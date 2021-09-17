Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.26

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 59716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.22.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

