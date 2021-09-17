Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,839. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.