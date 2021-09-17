Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,839. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.