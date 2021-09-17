Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Stock Price Up 66.3%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s share price rose 66.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Vici Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Vici Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.