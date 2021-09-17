Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

