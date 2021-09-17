Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 6,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

