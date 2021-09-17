Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.98

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

