Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $3.05 million and $9,326.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $37.66 or 0.00079408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,916 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

