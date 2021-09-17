Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 66,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

