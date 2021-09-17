Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 3.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Northrop Grumman worth $268,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,807. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.77. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

