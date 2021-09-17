NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth about $329,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.