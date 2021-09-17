Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.27% of Novavax worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,224.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,340 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVAX opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

