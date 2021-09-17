Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

