Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 562,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.90% of Nuance Communications worth $295,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.25 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

