Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 591,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 365,722 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.