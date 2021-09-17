Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after buying an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $109.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

