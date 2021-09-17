Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Sells $482,597.88 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

