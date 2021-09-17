Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

