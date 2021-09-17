Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Up 104.0% in August

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $37.55 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.