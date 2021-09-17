Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 610.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth $147,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.