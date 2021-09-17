Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE JTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

