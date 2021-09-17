Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE JTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.