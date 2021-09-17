Observer (OBSR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $17.84 million and $3.55 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

