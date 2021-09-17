ObsEva’s (OBSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

OBSV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 34.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 208,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ObsEva by 499.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

