Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,715.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and last traded at GBX 1,716.50 ($22.43), with a volume of 860739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,769 ($23.11).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The firm has a market cap of £12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,978.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

