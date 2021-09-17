Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

