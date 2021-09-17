OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCANF. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.