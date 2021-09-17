Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $12.13 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $654,948.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

