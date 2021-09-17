ODUWA Price Up 4.8% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $9,025.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,482.01 or 0.99988234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

