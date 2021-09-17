Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $19.97

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 19.97, but opened at 18.02. Offerpad shares last traded at 15.62, with a volume of 71,289 shares.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

