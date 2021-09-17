Offshift Hits One Day Volume of $190,737.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Offshift has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $190,737.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,617.54 or 1.00127042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00066698 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

