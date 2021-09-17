Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OI stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. OI has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

