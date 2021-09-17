Oikos Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $9,280.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00072745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00117657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00172125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.22 or 0.07270359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.94 or 0.99870515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00831192 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 190,075,446 coins and its circulating supply is 180,052,405 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

