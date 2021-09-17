Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.87. 28,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

