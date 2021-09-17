Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oil Search stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Oil Search has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price target for the company.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

