OKB (OKB) Price Tops $18.53 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00039350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $206.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00129704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045100 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

