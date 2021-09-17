Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher K. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,223. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.03 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.