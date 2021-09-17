Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $291.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

