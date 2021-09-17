Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

