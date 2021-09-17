Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,992. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

